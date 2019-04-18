LOL!

Victoria Beckham is currently celebrating her 45th birthday over in LA – but husband David Beckham might be in her bad books after he shared a hilarious snapshot of his wife.

Taking to Instagram, football star David, 43, gave fans a glimpse of his wife in a slightly less glamorous light than we’re used to.

Seen with no make-up on, her hair in a messy ponytail and a VERY grumpy look on her face, Vic doesn’t exactly look excited to be another year older.

Alongside the photo, Becks wrote: ‘When the kids wake you up at 6am on your birthday.’ Oh dear!

While former Spice Girls star Victoria might not be too happy with her hubby’s post, he more than made up for it with a gushing tribute to his wife.

Sharing another photo on Insta – this time of the mum-of-four with her hair in a chic up-do as she gazes over a table full of candle-lit lamps – the former England captain penned: ‘Happy Birthday Mama @victoriabeckham…’

Tagging their children, Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven, he added: ‘Have the most amazing day because you deserve to be spoilt by the little ones @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven & Me of course.. ♥️.’

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment on the post, with one writing: ‘Wow she is beautiful. you are so lucky @davidbeckham 💓’

Another agreed: ‘Beautiful ❤️,’ while a third added: ‘Happy birthday @victoriabeckhamhave a lovely day big hug 🤗.’

And David wasn’t the only one to share an adorable message to the star, as her sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz all took to social media to wish their mum the best day.

Aspiring photographer Brooklyn posted an adorable throwback of himself as a baby in Victoria’s arms, crediting her as ‘the best mum and an amazing woman,’ while Cruz kept his message short and sweet.

‘Sorry I couldn’t post anything due to my broken phone, I love you lots thank you for everything you have done for me.’

Meanwhile, Romeo added: ‘Happy birthday to the best mum in the world❤️ I love you so much and hope you have an amazing day @victoriabeckham’

Hope you had a great day, Vic!