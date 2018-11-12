VB is putting fashion first...

With her status as a major fashion mogul, Victoria Beckham is a constant supply of wardrobe envy.

And her recent red carpet trip was no different – as the mother-of-four pulled out all the stops for the People’s Choice Awards yesterday.

Having been honoured with the first ever fashion accolade at the star-studded ceremony, Victoria opted for an all-white ensemble to accept the Fashion Icon gong.

Dressed in a tailored ivory two-piece suit, VB finished off the angelic look with a pair of black satin pumps and minimal bronzed make-up.

Sweeping her dark tresses into an undone chignon, the 44-year-old made sure to remind fans exactly why she’s hailed as an icon.

Whilst Victoria looked the vision of cool, her getting ready process was far from relaxed…

In fact, VB revealed her tight schedule meant hair and make-up had to be done whilst driving to the event – with her hair stylist even taking out his scissors for the journey!

Taking to the stage to accept her award, Victoria delivered a heartwarming speech regarding her time with Spice Girls – following the announcement of their reunion tour last week.

With Posh opting out of the 2019 comeback shows, many fans had wondered if the ladies had drifted apart.

However, VB credited her former bandmates Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, and Emma Bunton for their dedication to ‘girl power’ – explaining that her fashion career now comes first.

‘It’s always about empowering women, making women feel the best, most beautiful and strong version of herself,’ she explained.

‘With the Spice Girls it started as girl power. And now it’s about empowering women through fashion.’

She then quoted iconic Spice Girls song Wannabe, adding: ‘They told me at the table, they said, “You come all the way from London, you gotta get up there and give ’em what they want, what they really, really want”.’

Speaking of her legendary Victoria Beckham label, which is currently celebrating its decade anniversary, Victoria added: ‘I feel so honoured to be receiving the first ever fashion icon award at the E! People’s Choice Awards.