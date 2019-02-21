So sweet!

Victoria Beckham led the family tributes to youngest son Cruz on Wednesday, as he celebrated his 14thbirthday.

The 44-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram to share a sweet message to her youngest son.

Captioning a lovely image of the mother-son duo snuggled up, VB said: ‘I can’t believe you are 14 today!!! I love you so so much xxx Happy Birthday Cruz xx’.

Victoria also uploaded a peak at Cruz’s birthday cake, which was a red and black guitar, as daughter Harper read out the sweet message written in frosting.

‘Happy 14thBirthday Cruz. We love you. Love Daddy, Mummy, Brooklyn, Romeo & Harper,’ she read out, before adorably whispering ‘happy birthday’ as she panned away from the cake.

David, 43, also shared a snap of the pair, captioning it: ‘Happy birthday to my big boy… The most amazing character and smile.. I love you little man @cruzbeckham’.

Older brother Brooklyn, 19, rounded off the birthday tributes as he shared a solo image of his little bro, which read: ‘Happy 14th birthday to my awesome brother Cruz. Love you very much :):)’.

Many of the Beckham’s fans also joined in with messages of many happy returns, while others were seriously impressed with his cake.

One said: ‘Love that cake, shame to eat it! Hope it tastes as good as it looks’.

Another added: ‘That cake is amazing. Happy birthday’.

And a third said: ‘Woow love the cake have a fab day Cruz’.

The family’s celebration comes after Victoria dismissed ‘nonsense’ claims about her marriage, insisting she and David are ‘stronger together’.

‘We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals,’ she told Entertainment Tonight.

‘Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit.

‘People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal.’