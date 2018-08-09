The family are spending quality time together

Victoria and David Beckham might have been getting away from it all on a family holiday in Bali but it hasn’t stopped them from giving fans a cute glimpse of the trip.

The couple shared a series of touching photos with fans today as they enjoyed some simple pleasures with kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7, at the resort.

David, 43, headed out to explore with the children and took in the sights at a beautiful waterfall. Oh, and took a cheeky selfie too of course.

They also posed at various sights during their outing.

Looking good, Brooklyn!

And it seems that Romeo and Harper might have tried their hand at a bit of cooking local cuisine.

That Gordon Ramsay gif doesn’t look too impressed, but let’s hope it was a success!

Meanwhile Cruz daringly took to the water for a spot of surfing.

It wasn’t all about high activity though.

At one point David and Harper relaxed on a hammock together, with Becks filming a video as they looked up at the sky. Awww.

Also, how cute was this moment between the father and daughter?

All of that sightseeing and fun – after what was probably a long journey to get to their destination too – seemed to take it out of the kids though.

Victoria, 44, took an adorable snap of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper as they all cuddled up for a much-earned rest.

‘Jet lag,’ the fashion designer captioned the shot.

Bless!

It comes just days after it was reported that the Beckhams’ holiday had got off to a worrying start when a huge earthquake struck the neighbouring island of Lombok.

The family were thought to have landed just 60 miles from the centre of the natural disaster – which killed at least 131 people – on Saturday, with a source telling The Sun: ‘They certainly felt the earthquake.

‘The children, especially, were a little bit shaken but they are all fine. Their thoughts are obviously with the victims.’

Another strong tremor was felt on Lombok today.

Our thoughts are with all of those affected by the earthquake.