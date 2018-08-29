Becks is full of praise for his pals

The summer might nearly be over *sob* but Victoria and David Beckham are still making the most of it by heading off on another luxury holiday.

This time the couple have jetted off with their family to the French Riviera to spend time with famous pals Elton John and David Furnish – and if the photos are anything to go by it looks like they’re having a lot of fun.

David, 43, and Victoria, 44, cuddled up with Elton as they hung out on a boat yesterday and Elton was full of love for his pals.

‘Winding down my Summer holiday with these lovely people. @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham,’ the 71-year-old captioned the post.

Meanwhile Becks gushed about his long friendship with Elton in a cute post.

‘Uncle Elton…. We have known each other now for 25 years .. Fun times with each other 😍 @eltonjohn @davidfurnish,’ the former footballer wrote.

Awww.

Meanwhile Elton’s husband David F, 55, posed for a picture with Elton and David B and captioned it: ‘Hello Sailor @davidbeckham @eltonjohn’

Hello Sailor @davidbeckham @eltonjohn A post shared by David Furnish (@davidfurnish) on Aug 28, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT

Fans loved seeing the celebrity pals’ vacation snaps.

‘great looking group,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘shows the wonderful friendship you all have and how relaxed you all are ..enjoy your day’

And one added: ‘Can I be part of your group?’

Yesterday afternoon the Beckham clan – including kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7 – were seen leaving a restaurant near the coast of Cannes with Elton, David F and their sons Zachary and Elijah.

Elton has always shared a close bond with David and Victoria and is godfather to Brooklyn and Romeo.

The singer isn’t the only celebrity pal they’ve spent time with recently though, with the family having united with Tana and Gordon Ramsay’s clan last week to celebrate Tana’s birthday.

We can’t wait to see who the Beckhams hang out with next!