VIDEO Lindsay Lohan falls into a cactus

Actress helped to her feet by minders

Lindsay Lohan was left red-faced when she took a tumble into a cactus.

The actress was trying to dodge paparazzi when she slipped outside a house party in LA.

Fortunately, Lindsay, 23, was not injured and was helped to her feet by minders.

Earlier, she partied at the Trousdale club in Sunset Boulevard until 2.30am.

Lindsay had an on/off lesbian romance with Samantha Ronson, 31.

SEE PICTURES Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson– their love story so far>>

SEE PICTURES Lindsay Lohan flaunts it in a revealing photoshoot>>

SEE VIDEO Lindsay Lohan falling over…