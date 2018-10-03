It's been a month of celebrations for the new parents!

It’s been a month of celebrations for Vogue Williams, after welcoming her first baby with Spencer Matthews. Avoiding hanging up the party hat too early, however, the new mum still has a little more celebrating to do…

After the arrival of their son, Theodore Frederick Michael, on September 5th, Vogue and Spencer have been busy adjusting to parenthood.

However, the new parents put nappy changing and limited sleep to the back of their minds yesterday, dusting of their glad rags to celebrate Vogue’s birthday!

Not to leave her followers left out of the celebrations, the 33-year-old birthday girl documented her special day on social media – revealing how 29-year-old husband Spenny spoiled her.

Taking to her Instagram story, Vogue unveiled her chosen birthday suit (no, not that kind of birthday suit) – rocking a fluffy white jumper, floor length grey maxi skirt with bead detailing and a pair of rainbow hooped earrings.

The best bit?

Vogue’s ensemble is straight off the high street, as the new mumma is head to toe in H&M!

Vogue then revealed her Made in Chelsea hubby had treated her to an enormous cheese cake topped with raspberries and chocolate pieces.

Yup, major food envy alert.

Pushing off the diet for a couple more hours, the newly weds headed out for a delicious bite to eat later in the day.

Of course, no birthday is complete without a slice of cake… and Vogue’s even had her name on the special sponge.

Revealing her dessert, Vogue explained the sauce on her plate had originally read her name – before she’d smudged it in an attempt to take a picture.

School boy error, Vogue!

Spencer also shared a sweet tribute to his wife on her special day, having posted a snap of Vogue enjoying her birthday treats.

The Chelsea ‘fella shared: ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my darling wife @voguewilliams.’

Continuing, Spencer sweetly added: ‘May you never change!! Your boys love you with all that they are…’

Save us a slice of that cake, you two. Happy birthday Vogue!