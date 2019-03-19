Watch out Kim Kardashian! Carol Vorderman flaunts curvy bum in SUPER skintight trousers

She's certainly not shy!

Carol Vorderman showed off her ageless figure in a pair of skintight trousers as she stepped out today.

The telly star has been on our screens for over 36 years, but while leaving the ITV studios this morning, she still set pulses racing.

Strutting her stuff down the street, the 58-year-old gave Kim Kardashian a run for her money as she wore a pair of black high-waisted bottoms which clung to her curves in all the right places.

With her impressive bum on full display, Carol donned a bright orange top also showcasing her boobs as she smiled for the cameras.

The Countdown legend finished the look with a some killer heeled boots, a pair of black glasses, and a faux-fur collared jacket.

It comes after the Mathematician became the first person to win the Rear of the Year award twice back in 2014.

At the time, Carol said: ‘I am both surprised and flattered to win the award for a second time – particularly at this stage of my life.

‘As I said when I won it in 2011, I always suspected there were a lot of people out there who were glad to see the back of me. It now appears there were even more than I thought.’

The very first Rear of the Year award was presented back in 1976 to actress Barbara Windsor but after Felicity Kendal won in 1981 it became an annual event.

Meanwhile, it isn’t the first time Carol has wowed fans with her incredible figure, as the mum-of-two appeared on I’m A Celebrity back in 2016 and wasn’t shy of getting into her bikini.

Following in the footsteps of stars such as Myleene Klass and Mel Sykes, Caroline even made her very own iconic shower scene in this incredible black swimsuit.

It looks like Carol is only getting better with age!

Taken from our sister site, Woman.