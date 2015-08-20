WATCH: Perrie Edwards CRIES on stage during emotional Little Mix song after Zayn Malik split

In the wake of her break-up from Zayn Malik, Perrie Edwards publicly breaks down

Perrie Edwards has been putting a brave face on since her split from Zayn Malik but it seems that it’s all become a bit too much for her now.

The 22-year-old singer broke down in tears on stage with Little Mix last night as they performed an emotional cappella version of new track The End for an AOL event in the US.

Perrie was overcome as she tried to sing her line ‘no one can love you, the way I used to do’ and had to stop to have a bit of a cry – bless!

Luckily bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson were on hand to comfort her and quickly rallied around to embrace the newly single star in a group hug.

The crowd also reassured Perrie by cheering and shouting encouraging words, with several heard saying: ‘We love you Perrie!’

Jesy then managed to make the whole situation a bit less awkward by bringing some humour to it all.

She jokingly told the audience: ‘It’s been a long day and we’ve had no sleep so I think this is why this has happened.’

That got a bit of a giggle from poor Pez. Jesy also admitted: ‘We’re just very emotional.’

Little Mix fans have been showing their support for Perrie on social media since the heartbreaking incident and many shed a tear themselves after seeing the star get so upset in public.

You’ve got a whole lot of Mixers behind you, Perrie!

It comes just over two weeks since Perrie’s split from fiancé Zayn, 22, was announced, two years after they got engaged.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week Perrie insisted that she was coping well following the break-up.

When James asked Perrie: ‘It’s been a tough few weeks, are you alright?’, she replied ‘Dya know what? I’m good.’ Cue an eruption of screaming from Mixers.

‘Absolute blast in America. Things are going so well and I wake up every day and just thank my lucky stars I have these three girls.’

Awww, we love how the Little Mix girls have such a strong bond.

Watch the tear-jerking moment Perrie Edwards cries below…

