Wayne Rooney yet to change his son’s nappy

Wife Coleen always gets there first

Wayne Rooney hasn’t changed his son’s nappy since he was born.

The footballer’s wife, Coleen, 23, gave birth to Kai Wayne in Liverpool on 2 November.

‘To be fair, I’ve wanted to but she’s been there and done it,’ Wayne, 23, said at an England football press conference yesterday.

‘But things couldn’t feel much better. It’s different. I’m really proud.’

Meanwhile, Coleen enjoyed her first night out since giving birth on Wednesday.

She helped Wayne‘s cousin Danielle celebrate her birthday by going to watch Beyonce Knowles, 28, in concert in Liverpool before heading to the nearby Circo bar for drinks.

Kai was looked after by Coleen‘s parents, who she is staying with while Wayne is abroad.

