TRUE BLOOD WEDDING! Co-stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer get married

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer get hitched in Malibu

Anna Paquin has tied the knot with True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer.

The couple exchanged vows in a beachside ceremony in Malibu over the weekend.

‘Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin were married on Saturday evening in



Malibu surrounded by their family and friends,’ their rep tells People.

True Blood co-stars Ryan Kwanten and Sam Trammell and actor Elijah Wood were among the guests.

Anna, 28, and Stephen, 40, got engaged in August 2009.

