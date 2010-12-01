WEDDING PANIC! Kate Middleton will have to learn about Royal protocol fast

Prince William's fiancée Kate Middleton has a lot to learn

Right after her engagement press conference, Kate Middleton let out a huge sigh of relief, groaning: ‘I’m no good at this’.

And now the 28-year-old faces months of swotting up on Royal etiquette to avoid embarrassing herself when she marries Prince William on 29 April.

Here’s a list of protocol Kate will have to learn:

– Greet the Queen as ‘Your Majesty’, then as ‘Ma’am’. And no kissing or touching.

– When drinking tea, raise the cup only and leave the saucer on the table.

– Never turn your back to the Queen and don’t speak unless spoken to.

– Always give the Queen a gift when you see her and when eating with the Queen, stop after she takes her last bite.

– Avoid high hemlines, especially when kneeling down to children.

And we thought planning the wedding would be stressful.

