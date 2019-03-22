Has Wes got a new girlfriend?

Rumours have been swirling that Dancing On Ice star Wes Nelson is desperate to get back together with ex Megan Barton-Hanson after their split in January.

But now it looks like the Love Island couple are well and truly over as now the reality star is supposedly dating someone new.

Yep, apparently 21-year-old Wes has grown ‘inseparable’ to Instagram model Lissy Roddy after they recently met at a fashion party in Dublin.

A source claims that Wes met Lissy – aka Alicia – at the party thrown by fashion brand Nasty Gal, with former co-star and BFF Josh Denzel acting as the ultimate wingman.

‘Everyone thought Wes was secretly with his skating partner Vanessa Bauer, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,’ the insider said.

‘He’s been seeing Lissy for a few weeks now. Although it’s early days – they’ve been inseparable and they’re having a great time together.’

Speaking to The Sun, they added: ‘Wes is having a really good time getting to know Lissy, they’ve been on some nice dates and they’ve been hanging out, going on shopping trips together and chilling at home.

‘Lissy’s the reason Wes was so adamant he wouldn’t be getting back with Megan. She is absolutely stunning and he’s one very happy man.’

So, who is Lissy? Well, she might look nothing like Wes’ Love Island ex Megan, 24, but the social media star is no stranger to a selfie or two…

The 24-year-old model also has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram and regularly shares snaps of her luxury jetset lifestyle as well as posting beauty tips and fashion inspiration on her Youtube channel.

This comes after reports claimed Wes wrote Megan a heartfelt birthday card and booked them a romantic trip to Marrakech following their turbulent split.

Apparently, Wes gushed that he ‘still loved’ the Essex star, but Megan isn’t having any of it.

‘Megan has grown sick of Wes’s immaturity – he says one thing and does another,’ a source told The Sun.

‘In Megan’s card he told her “Words can’t describe how much I love you” yet his behaviour around other women would suggest otherwise.’

CelebsNow has reached out to Wes’ reps for comment.