Poor Wes!

He may have found fame after starring on Love Island, but Wes Nelson has admitted he would like a break from reality TV after his Dancing on Ice stint.

The 20-year-old engineer, who’s made it to the final with partner Vanessa Bauer, has got some exciting things in the pipeline for later this year.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Dancing on Ice 2019: Finalist James Jordan reveals whether he’d ever return to Strictly Come Dancing

When asked if he would like to do any other reality shows, Wes told CelebsNow: ‘I reckon Strictly Come Dancing would be good fun, but I want to have a break from reality TV for a bit I think.

‘I’ve come straight from Love Island to this and then to go to another thing would write me off, but Strictly would be hilarious!’

He continued: ‘Next week I’m having development meetings. I’m not saying who with – it’s for my own TV show and we’re working on formats.’

Revealing that it will be odd not training every day, he admitted: ‘It’s going to be weird going back to real life. I definitely need a break though for a second, just to breathe.

‘I’m definitely sad. It becomes routine and once you get in a routine it’s… bloody hell! Although it’s hard work, it’s physically and mentally demanding, it’s also part of your life and you get used to it and you just want to keep going and going and getting better especially when you see improvements. You think…you’re always chasing progress I think. It’s so fun.’

In fact, Wes has loved it so much that he revealed he wants to keep skating after the show has finished.

‘I do want to keep ice skating, but not to the extent we’re doing now obviously with the amount of hours and show days and stuff like that,’ he said.

‘I would like to do it leisurely, going out and having some fun. It’s going to be fun this year with my friends, that’ll be funny.’

Gushing about his professional partner Vanessa, Wes added: ‘We’ve become great friends on the ice and it’s sort of like… it’s a big part of your life and your partner is someone you trust.

‘Vanessa trusted me to do the headbanger and we had loads of fun on the ice it was great. I’m absolutely going to miss that, it’s never going to be… there’s never going to be dancing on ice together again. It’s going to be weird.’