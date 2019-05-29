The Irish pop star has a baby on the way

Westlife star Mark Feehily has announced that he and his fiancé Cailean O’Neill are expecting their first baby together.

Revealing the news that the couple will soon be hearing the pitter-patter of tiny feet, the 39-year-old musician shared a super sweet snap with his 159 thousand Instagram followers.

Posing beside partner Cailean, the Irish pop star can be seen snapping a mirror selfie, with the little one’s ultrasound photo and a tiny baby grow and hat in shot.

Thanking his fans for their birthday messages, Mark detailed the good news.

He penned: ‘Thanks for all the Birthday wishes everyone!! 🎂 🎂 🎂

‘It really makes this my most special birthday EVER to let everyone know that later this year we will become Dads for the first time.’

Rounding off the heartfelt words: ‘Mark added: ‘This is the proudest moment of our lives and we are beyond excited to say it out loud! 🌈👶🏻❤️ M&Cx.’

The singer’s supportive followers went on to shower him with congratulatory messages in light of the announcement, with one excitedly writing: ‘OMG, I’m so happy for you both! ❤️❤️😉Congrats Marky and Cailean.That’s the message and the greatest photo of the day❣❣❣.’

While a second chipped in to add: ‘OMG I am so happy for you that my heart is bursting with joy! Your biggest dream is about to come true I swear I’m crying! double wishes then and best wishes too Cailean I am so proud of You! 💕.’

Mark is set to play alongside his fellow Westlife band mates at Manchester Arena on Thursday as part of the group’s 20th anniversary tour.

The Twenty Tour has seen Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan and Mark hit the road and take their classic songs like Flying Without Wings and You Raie Me Up to crowds across the UK.