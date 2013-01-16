What’s Rita Ora doing on a beach with Snoop Dogg?

Singer Tweets pictures of herself with the rapper in Thailand

Rita Ora certainly knows how to get tongues wagging.

She Tweeted pictures of herself on the beach in Thailand with Snoop Dogg, clad in a white bikini, but didn’t say what she was doing there with him.

The caption ‘Boooom #boddybambambam #tornapart :)’ which she Tweeted alongside it was hardly illuminating.

While it’s always possible they just fancied a holiday together, the snaps have sparked speculation that Rita, 22, is making music with Snoop.

Given that he has recently reinvented himself as a reggae artist called Snoop Lion, that could be interesting.

