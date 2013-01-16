What’s Rita Ora doing on a beach with Snoop Dogg?

Rita Ora certainly knows how to get tongues wagging.

She Tweeted pictures of herself on the beach in Thailand with Snoop Dogg, clad in a white bikini, but didn’t say what she was doing there with him.

The caption ‘Boooom #boddybambambam #tornapart :)’ which she Tweeted alongside it was hardly illuminating.

While it’s always possible they just fancied a holiday together, the snaps have sparked speculation that Rita, 22, is making music with Snoop.

Given that he has recently reinvented himself as a reggae artist called Snoop Lion, that could be interesting.

