What’s going on with Dean Cain and newly single Rebecca Adlington?!

Romance or friendship?! What's going on with The Jump stars Rebecca Adlington and Dean Cain?

Yes, it’s true.

Rebecca Adlington has announced her split from husband of almost two years Harry Needs, and we’re feeling grumpy about it. Like, really grumpy.

However, despite this grumpiness we’ve still managed to briefly drag ourselves out of sulksville to check out Rebecca‘s blossoming friendship with fellow The Jump star, Dean Cain…

What the dickens is going on with the pair?!

The news of Rebecca‘s split from husband of 18 months, Harry, was sadly broken on Tuesday; with the Olympic athlete sharing ‘it’s after much thought and sadness that we confirm our separation…It is on amicable terms and we still remain close friends’.

The statement continued with, ‘We move forward with respect for one another and our focus and commitment is on parenting our gorgeous daughter Summer. This will be our only comment on this private matter.’

Again, grumpy is an understatement.

Since then, Rebecca has been spotted out and about with 49-year-old actor Dean– setting the rumour mill well and truly into overdrive. That pesky ol’ rumour mill.

However, it would seem that (once more) the rumour mill is not quite banging the nail on the head.

According to a source, Dean is simply Rebecca‘s ‘a shoulder to cry on’… awww! The source then added that the pair had become close friends after meeting on TV show The Jump.

Well, that settles that then! Wishing Rebecca all the best during this tricky time.

Alice Perry