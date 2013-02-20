Where’s Harry Styles, Nick Grimshaw?

Nick Grimshaw's bezzie was missing from the Elle Style Awards

Nick Grimshaw was inseparable from Pixie Geldof and her pregnant sister Peaches at the Elle Style Awards, but his other BFF Harry Styles was nowhere to be seen.

The Radio 1 DJ said he hasn’t seen Hazza, 19, ‘in ages’ and admitted they had no plans to hang out at the Brits this week.

‘I’m going on my own,’ Nick, 28, told us.

Eek!

But there is no need to fear this is the end of their friendship.

Harry was among guests at a pre-Brits dinner hosted by Nick last night. Phew!

Kate Moss, 39, had also better watch out as one of her best pals, Stella McCartney, 41, had a younger Kate in tow in the shape of Kate Hudson, 33.

The pair have been great friends for years and were joined at the hip.

