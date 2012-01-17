Where’s Mezhgan? Simon Cowell has fun with hot divorcee Zeta Graff

Looks like Simon Cowell found a new hottie to pass him the sun cream. Poor Mezhgan Hussainy...

Simon Cowell, 52, has been relaxing aboard a £30 million yacht in Saint Bart’s without fiancée Mezhgan Hussainy, 38.

In fact, the couple haven’t been seen together in 110 days (yes, 110) which begs the question: what’s happened to her?

Not that Simon has looked too concerned: he’s been too busy focusing on wealthy divorcée Zeta Graff, 43.

The pair laughed as they sipped mineral water and sunbathed in the 30°C heat.

Simon first met Greek actress Zeta in 2004, but he was dating Terri Seymour.

She’s the latest addition to Simon‘s harem of gorgeous women aboard the Slipstream yacht.

Since Christmas, he’s been joined by model Victoria Silvstedt, 37, and exes Jackie St Clair, 52, and Sinitta, 43.

Read the full story about Simon Cowell and see the photos in Now magazine dated 23 January 2012 – out now!

SEE PICTURE Simon Cowell and his hot new wheels>>

SEE PICTURES Simon Cowell‘s life story>>

SEE PICTURES Stars arrive at Simon Cowell‘s 50th birthday party>>