Do you love Jenny and Lee as much as us?

Friday nights were made for Gogglebox, right? What could be better than sitting down with a cup of tea to laugh at other people watching TV? It’s literally genius.

And we have our favourite sofa-loving families to thank for this including the likes of Giles and Mary, The Malones and even newbies The Lampards.

And also starting our weekend off with their straight-talking critique and amazing one liners – step forward Jenny Newby and Lee Riley from Hull.

Now, you might not know much about this duo other than the fact they film from inside Jenny’s holiday caravan, but we happen to have a little soft-spot for the best pals (don’t tell the others) and can’t get enough of their northern humour.

Want to know more? We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the telly gems!

They met in a pub

The duo actually became friends more than 21 years ago when Jenny was the landlady of a pub called The Crown Inn in Paull, and Lee was a regular customer! Since that glorious day they’ve been joined at the hip and Lee often describes Jenny as his family rather than just a friend.

Aw! So it’s fair to say these two are VERY close.

Jenny was approached for the show on her own

Jenny found herself on the show after she got chatting to two Gogglebox researchers at Beverley Races Ladies’ Day. The telly star told them how big of a fan she was and next thing she knew, they were asking her to appear on the series herself.

But Lee never wanted to do it…

After asking best mate to join her on the sofa, it turns out Lee wasn’t so keen and admitted he’d never even heard of the show. Lee previously told The Hull Daily Mail: ‘To be honest and I didn’t want to do it. I’d say it took her about an hour and a half to talk me into it – about as long as it took me to get me out of bed.’

Thank god Jenny managed to convince him.

Jenny and Lee used to watch TV together long before Gogglebox

It turns out the pair loved to watch TV together even before the show happened, with Jenny previously telling The Hull Daily Mail: ‘All we’re doing is what we already did.

‘We’d go down to Lee’s house or he’d come around to ours and we’d watch TV and talk about it. The only difference now is we’re on telly doing it.’

The TV stars even go on holiday together

Not content with spending all week together, the pair went to Cyprus together last summer shared this sweet snap from their trip.

Just as hilarious as ever, Lee captioned the snap: ‘What a lovely island Cyprus is Sand, sea, cocktails, what does Jenny want to do….let’s go to bingo and she bloody won # Gogglebox.’

They love soaps and reality TV



Jenny and Lee watch all kinds of TV together at the Patrington Haven caravan park – but ever wondered what they’re favourites are? Jenny happens to be BIG fans of soaps with her soap of choice being Emmerdale, while Lee prefers reality shows including I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and The X Factor.

They can definitely take a joke

These two love taking the mickey out each other and don’t seem to be offended by anything… Remember the time Grace Jones was being interviewed and we found out she was 67-years-old? Well Lee’s response was: ‘You’re 63 and look at the state of you!’ The sign of true friendship.

But they love each other really… And we love them too!