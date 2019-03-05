Gogglebox fans aren't sure about these ladies!

Gogglebox is back on our screens, which means we get to watch the likes of Giles and Mary, and The Malones give their brutal opinions on the week’s biggest TV shows.

Channel 4 made some big changes to series 13, because as well as losing Stephen’s mum Pat, they’ve welcomed a brand spanking new family in the form of The Lampards.

Unfortunately, some of the show’s loyal fanbase weren’t too sure about the latest additions and while we think they’re hilarious, some viewers have hit out at the mum and daughter trio on Twitter calling them ‘annoying’. Ouch!

But, let’s not forget that Giles and Mary weren’t the biggest hits when they first joined two years ago, and just look at them now! We’re sure the Lampards will win the nation round in no time at all.

So, who are the hilarious ladies from the South East? Here’s everything we know…

Who are the Lampards?

The Lampards are made up of sisters Olivia, 22, and Grace, 25, along with their 51-year-old mum Jacquie.

Where are they from?

The family live in Essex where they are filmed sitting in their living room complete with two sofas, a huge coffee table and a handful of very funky pillows.

Olivia, Grace and Jacquie are also sometimes joined by their adorable pug. How cute?

What do they watch on the TV?

Mum Jacquie has proved a big fan of dramas such as Cold Feet, while the girls are less keen.

Although the whole family are partial to chilling out on a Saturday Night and watching a talent show like The Greatest Dancer. Women after our own heart!

What are their likes and dislikes?

Youngest daughter Grace made us LOL when she discussed her thoughts on sugary drinks during the Lampards’ Gogglebox debut.

She said: ‘I don’t drink sugary drinks, because 1.) the sugar tax and 2.) the dentist bill because I’ve got a filling from all the fizzy drinks. I say that, but I am partial to a Fanta.’

We can’t wait to see more of these three!