Here's a few things you might not know about the singer….

She’s already proved herself to be somewhat of a Jungle Jane, and it’s looking like Fleur East could go far on this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Fleur showed up to the jungle in a black leather boiler suit with her trade-mark afro styled perfectly, but she certainly wasn’t afraid to get dirty.

She got stuck in when it came to the first head-to-head challenges with her fellow yellow team campmates- Emily Atack, Rita Simons, Anne Hegarty and James McVey.

Who is Fleur East?

Fleur East is a 31-year-old London born singer/songwriter, dancer and model who shot to fame after placing runner-up in the eleventh series of ITV’s The X Factor in 2014.

She is the first ever contestant to reach number one on iTunes while still on the show after performing her cover version of Bruno Mars’ ‘Uptown Funk.’

The pop-princess’ debut album charted at number three in the UK charts and has sold over 850,000 albums worldwide. With over 100m Spotify streams and 65 million You Tube views she is sure to have lots of fans supporting her throughout her time on the show.

Does Fleur East have a boyfriend?

Yes, Fleur East does have a boyfriend. It’s no surprise that the gorgeous singer was snapped up years ago and has been dating fashion designer Marcel Badiane-Robin since 2011.

Her longterm beau was spared jail in 2016 after being found with £14,000 worth of stolen designer handbags.

The pair keep their romance very private and aren’t snapped together very often, but reside together in a flat in Limehouse, East London.

Will Fleur East win I’m A Celebrity 2018?

Fleur East is terrified of spiders, heights and the dark and even went on an arachnophobia course at London Zoo to prepare herself for her stint in the jungle. Only time will tell if it’s worked – if and when she has to take part in any scary Bushtucker trials!

Speaking before her stint in the jungle, she said: ‘So in my head I’m imagining that it’s just gonna be like one massive sleepover, bunch of friends, like really fun, we’re at camp I think the actual reality will be it will be cold and wet.’

So far she seems to have taken it all in her stride, and even managed to stay upbeat when she and her Yellow Team campmates were plonked into the basic camp with just rations for dinner!