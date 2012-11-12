Pippa Middleton and James Matthews – a perfect match?

Kate Middleton's little sister has a lot in common with James

Pippa Middleton seems very taken with James Matthews, brother of Made In Chelsea star Spencer.

So exactly who is the man who could become Prince Wlliam’s brother-in-law?

James is the brother of Made In Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews.

They’ve lived together for the past nine years.

He used to be a Formula 3 racing driver and won the British Formula Renault Championship in 1994.

Like Pippa, 29, James, 37, is a keen sportsman.

In 2008 he did the Marathon de Sables, a six-day 156-mile race across the Sahara, to raise money for charity.

He launched Eden Rock Capital Management – a large investor in private lending hedge funds – 11 years ago.

Whatever that means!

His dad David is a self-made millionaire who made his fortune in the motor industry.

He owns the luxury Eden Rock St Barth’s hotel in the Caribbean

His brother Michael died climbing Everest in 1999, aged 22.

The family now raise money for a charity set up in his name.

