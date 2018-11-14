Here's a few things you might not know about the popstar...

It’s I’m A Celebrity time (hooray!) which means we get to watch a whole load of brave stars – including The Vamps guitarist James McVey – try to conquer their fears by sharing their bed with some creepy crawlies.

After the full Jungle line up was revealed earlier this week, James was one of the first celebs to be spotted touching down in Brisbane airport ready to take on the challenge of a lifetime.

But while you might recognise him from his catchy pop songs, where did James come from? Does he have a girlfriend? And how tall is he? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is James McVey?

James is the lead guitarist of The Vamps alongside bandmates Brad Simpson, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans.

The 24-year-old is 5 feet 11 inches tall and was originally born in Chester but grew up in Bournemouth. He also has one sister called Sophie.

After releasing their first single in 2013 on YouTube called Wildheart, James and his pals shot to fame before going on to tour with McFly later that year.

The boys have since had hits with ‘Can We Dance’, ‘Wild Heart’, and more recently, ‘We Don’t Care’.

Who are James McVey’s famous friends?

As well as being one quarter of one of the biggest boybands around right now, James also has some pretty famous celebrity friends.

The I’m A Celeb star has toured with mega stars such as Selena Gomez, Little Mix, and Taylor Swift. Impressive, right?

Not only that, but he’s also good mates with Brooklyn Beckham after David and Victoria’s son starred in The Vamps’ music video for ‘Wake Up’ in 2015.

Speaking to CelebsNow earlier this year, James revealed: ‘Obviously Brooklyn’s moved to New York so I haven’t seen him. I spoke to him the other day but we’ve not been to New York for a while as a band so maybe this summer we might meet up with him.

‘We’d love to work with him again. I think he’s photographies very cool and he’s doing more and more with that so it’d be great to do a shoot with him. We’ve not planned it yet.’

Does James McVey have a girlfriend?

Sorry ladies, but James has been dating model and student Kirstie Brittain for two and a half years.

This ridiculously good looking pair briefly broke up in November 2014, before getting back together in January 2015.

The musician has revealed he’s going to find it ‘very hard’ being away from Kirstie for three weeks in Australia.

‘I can’t wait to get back to her, she’s going to come out half way through,’ he told The Sun.

‘Depending on where I come I might see her in a couple of weeks. I’ll wear my bracelet to show I’m thinking of her – she got me that.’

Head over to his Instagram page if you want to see some super sweet photos of them together…