Allow us to give you the lowdown on Leon King, who Perrie Edwards is said to be dating four months after her split from Zayn Malik

Perrie Edwards was devastated when Zayn Malik ended their engagement four months ago, just before they were due to move into their marital home together. But after working through her sadness and anger behind the scenes during Little Mix‘s recent tour, Perrie is on the up again – and a certain bloke might have something to do with it.

Perrie was pictured enjoying the festivities at London’s Winter Wonderland with a man by her side, who’s since been revealed as club promoter-cum-model Leon King. While rumours swirl that their get-together was more hot date than friendly meet, we’ve compiled all* you need to know about Leon…



*Based entirely on his Twitter feed – because what better way to get to know someone, right?

He speaks in code:

https://twitter.com/1_leonking/status/670568312120721408

Or, at least, sentences that take us a good 20 minutes to figure out.

He’s got a good work ethic:

http://twitter.com/1_leonking/status/668078798374617088

He’s all for female empowerment:

http://twitter.com/1_leonking/status/673205019018162176

He’s a model, don’t you know?

https://twitter.com/1_leonking/status/654553198301155328

He loves a cryptic quote:

http://twitter.com/1_leonking/status/675038121713602561

Could he be talking about Perrie?

He loves Thai food:

http://twitter.com/1_leonking/status/673210035380600832

He can be a sensitive soul:

http://twitter.com/1_leonking/status/663851647442006017

He’s an X Factor fan:

http://twitter.com/1_leonking/status/668171999374671877

We wonder if he voted for Little Mix back in 2011?

He’s so ripped, even his mates have to do a double take:

https://twitter.com/1_leonking/status/648465651368132608

But his gym struggle is real:

https://twitter.com/1_leonking/status/666320975412248576

Poor poppet.

And finally, he’s a doting uncle:

https://twitter.com/1_leonking/status/629766296557748224

Oh, we LOVE a man holding a baby.

