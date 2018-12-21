Want to know who the gorgeous gals from Strictly go home to at night? Well, look no further...



We’re not sure about you but each time we watch Strictly Come Dancing we are simply transfixed by those gorgeous dancers. And we’re not just talking about the blokes, either.

To be honest, it’s the girls we can’t stop staring at. In fact, we think we have a significant ‘girl-crush’ going on with most of them.

So, with that in mind, it got us thinking about who the ‘ek are those lovely ladies dating?

Let’s meet the men behind the women shall we?

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

More: Single, married or in-between? Find out exactly who the Strictly male professionals are dating…

Janette Manrara

What does she do: American professional dancer and choreographer from Miami, Florida

Where would you have seen her: Strictly – she’s been on the show for four year , the closest Janette has ever come to winning was placing fifth with Jake Wood in 2014 but she was at the centre of a Strictly scandal when her partner Aston Merrygold was eliminated in week six last year.

Relationship status: Janette married fellow Strictly pro Aljaž Škorjanec in 2017, after dating for several years. Aww!

Karen Clifton

What does she do: She’s a Venezuelan professional Latin dance specialist and World Mambo Champion. Wow!

Relationship status: Split from husband Kevin Clifton, who finally won the show with his partner Stacey Dooley this year.

The pair tied the knot in July 2015 in London, but they announced their split earlier this year following loads of rumours their marriage was on the rocks. Despite breaking up, the pair have still continued to dance together and Karen even ran up to her ex and hugged him after his win this month. AW!

Katya Jones

What does she do: She’s from Slovenia and is a dancer and choreographer!

Where would you have seen her: Professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing!

Relationship status: Katya met her husband Neil, a back-up dancer on Strictly, in Blackpool in 2008 and together they tore through the world of dance, becoming the undefeated four-time British National Champions, and the three-time winners of the World Amateur Latin Championships.

Unfortunately, Katya found herself in a media storm this year when she was snapped kissing her Strictly celebrity Seann Walsh during a boozy night out. While comedian Seann swiftly split from his girlfriend, Katya has vowed it was just a ‘stupid mistake’ and she’s still happily married.

Oti Mabuse

What does she do: She’s a South African professional Latin American and ballroom dancer.

Where would you have seen her: On Strictly Come Dancing and the German equivalent, Let’s Dance.

Relationship status: Oti is married to her former professional dance partner, Marius Iepure!

Dianne Buswell

What does she do: She’s starred in musicals like Rock of Ages, Legally Blonde, Buswell and performed with Giovanni Pernice on his world tour!

Where would you have seen her: She’s best known for her performances on Australia’s Dancing with the Stars!

Relationship status: She was dating Emmerdale hunk Anthony Quinlan for 10 months, but the pair called it a day earlier this year. Dianne has now seemingly confirmed she’s dating her Strictly partner Joe Sugg after he shared an adorable photo the day after making it to the final.

Our hearts!

Amy Dowden

What does she do: The current British National Champion and one of the highest-ranking Ballroom and Latin American professional dancers in the UK

Where would you have seen her: In 2015, she reached the semi-final of the World Championship and last year she became the first Welsh professional to take part in Strictly, partnered with Brian Conley. This series Amy was paired with actor Danny John Jules and the couple were eliminated 7th.

Relationship status: Sorry everybody, but she’s now dating fellow professional dancer Ben Jones!

Nadiya Bychkova

What does she do: She is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance.

Where would you have seen her: She’s taken part in the Bosnian version of Strictly and posed for Slovenia’s Playboy magazine! She made it to week 11 with celeb partner Davood Ghadami in her Strictly debut last year, before losing out in the dance-off to Alexandra Burke. Unfortunately, this year Nadiya was eliminated in week 2 with her partner Lee Ryan.

Relationship status: She’s engaged! Nadiya’s boyfriend, footballer Matija Skarabot, popped the question last year. Her romantic news was shared in front of millions after Claudia Winkleman congratulated Nadiya during an episode of Strictly.

Nadiya and Matija share a one-year-old daughter.