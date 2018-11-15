Here's a few things you might not know about the soap star...

Rita Simons has had her fair share of drama in Albert Square, so surely the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle will be a piece of cake…

The actress is starring on the ITV reality show alongside the likes of John Barrowman, Emily Atack and Nick Knowles – but just how did she blag a spot…

Who is Rita Simons?

Rita is a 41-year-old actress from London, who is best known for playing the role of Roxy Mitchell on EastEnders.

Before landing her spot on the BBC soap in May 2007, Rita starred in the Sky 1 dramas Dream Team and Mile High, as well as the ITV drama London’s Burning.

She was born to Jewish parents in March 1977, and has an older brother called Ben. Through her paternal aunt’s marriage, Rita is the niece of billionaire businessman Lord Alan Sugar, who is best known for his no nonsense attitude on The Apprentice.

Is Rita Simons married?

Rita married hairdresser Theo Silveston in August 2006, whom she met through a friend when she was just 19-years-old.

She and Theo are parents to 11-year-old twin daughters named Jaimee Leah and Maiya Sammy.

Maiya was born with impaired hearing and although Rita has admitted it was ­extremely tough accepting Maiya’s condition, she’s been determined her daughter would lead a normal life.

Will Rita Simons win I’m A Celebrity 2018?

EastEnders fans will be chuffed to see Rita in the jungle, but they may be disappointed when it’s her turn to take on a Bushtucker Trial.

The mother-of-two admitted she’s not keen on most things: ‘I don’t like confined spaces. I don’t like bugs. I don’t like heights. And I don’t like underwater particularly. Not a fan.’

But that doesn’t mean she won’t be entertaining, as she continued: ‘I’m a class clown. I like my role to be that I make everyone laugh and I make everyone smile.

‘Equally I can be a bit moody sometimes. What makes me angry, and I’ll try not to swear, is when someone is just a t**t. I have to say something.’

Confirming that she really won’t stand for any nonsense, Rita added: ‘If people are in there battling for like a hierarchy, that is the exact time I get my popcorn and just watch fireworks kick.’