There have been A LOT of break-ups throughout the BBC show's 14 years...

Strictly Come Dancing has now been going for 14 series since 2004 – and the BBC show has had its fair share of controversy.

Over the years, there have been tons of break-ups and new romances as the celebs and their professional dance partners have got closer, starting with Natasha Kaplinsky and Brendan Cole in the first series, leading fans to believe there’s a ‘Strictly curse’.

With Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell most recently announcing they’re the latest couple to come out of Strictly, we take a look at all the couples whose love lives have ever been affected by the sexy dance show…

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

Joe and Dianne kept tongues wagging throughout their time on Strictly, with fans wondering whether they’re more than just friends, especially when she split from her long term boyfriend, Emmerdale’s Anthony Quinlan.

Then, following the Strictly final in which Joe and Dianne were runner-ups, Joe appeared to confirm his relationship with the Strictly pro.

Taking to Instagram, Joe shared a sweet snap thanking Dianne for her hard work over the series.

With the duo gazing into each others eyes, Joe captioned the snap with a very telling message…

‘I may not have won the glitter ball, but I’ve won something a million times more special,’ he posted.

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones

In possibly the most controversial thing that has ever happened on Strictly, Seann and Katya were pictured kissing outside a London venue after a night out, later blaming their indiscretions on too much to drink.

Both quickly apologised for their actions, and Katya insisted her marriage to fellow dance pro Neil Jones was ‘absolutely fine’.

Seann, however, was dumped by his girlfriend of five years, Rebecca Humphries, with the actress claiming he had branded her ‘nuts’ for previously suggesting something was going on between the two.

Louise and Jamie Redknapp

Louise Redknapp came runner-up on Strictly in 2016, when she was paired with Kevin Clifton, and separated from her husband of 19 years Jamie Redknapp not long after, citing that things were beyond repair after not spending enough time together.

It is claimed that because the show thrust Louise back into the spotlight, they “barely saw each other” and Louise herself credited Strictly pal Daisy Lowe and the show for helping her regain her confidence and “feel sexy”.

Daisy Lowe and Bradley Wade

Daisy split with her boyfriend after a few months on the show back in 2016, with sources claiming they “struggled” to find time to spend together and were unable to save their five-month romance.

Flavia Cacace and Matt Di Angelo (and Jimi Mistry)

Flavia Cacace sailed through the competition with EastEnders actor Matt in 2007 – but their close relationship on-screen soon turned into much more as she split from professional partner Vincent Simone to be with Matt weeks after the series ended.

The pair were together for three years before splitting up, with Flavia back in the Strictly curse headlines weeks later for getting together with Jimi Mistry, who she was partnered with that year – and they’re still married to this day!

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Countdown’s Rachel Riley was paired with Pasha Kovalev in 2014, but was married to billionaire husband Jamie Gilbert at the time. However, 15 months after tying the knot, with rumours circulating about her and Pasha being more than just dance partners.

Rachel insisted Pasha had nothing to do with their split, but she did begin dating him around a year later, and the pair are still together.

Georgia May Foote and Sean Ward

Coronation Street star Georgia was dating her co-star Sean Ward when she was paired up with Giovanni Pernice on Strictly in 2015.

After making it all the way to the final, Georgia split with Sean and was later spotted out and about with Giovanni at Disneyland Paris.

Despite moving in together, the loved-up couple didn’t last too long, splitting shortly before the 2016 series of Strictly, citing busy work schedules.

Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen

Former rugby man Ben was partnered with Kristina in 2013 and the pair immediately hit it off. Shortly after the show ended, Ben announced he was divorcing wife of 11 years Abby Blaynay, and revealed he was dating Kristina soon after.

The couple are still together and are parents to two-year-old daughter Milena.

Natasha Kaplinsky and Brendan Cole

The first series of Strictly proved the power of the curse as news broadcaster Natasha and her dance partner Brendan – who left the show earlier this year – were hit by rumours of an affair in May 2004.

Natasha, the eventual winner of the series, was with husband Mike Barnard at the time while Brendan was in a relationship with fellow pro dancer Camilla Dallerup.

Speaking years later, Brendan insisted to the Daily Mail he had split with Camilla early in the series and was therefore single and “never crossed any lines”.