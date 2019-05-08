She was noticeably absent from Anna Wintour's star-studded bash

On Monday night, Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner – plus their momager Kris Jenner – all stunned in brightly coloured sequinned outfits at the Met Gala 2019.

But their sister Khloe Kardashian was noticeably absent from the event held at Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the reason behind her snub isn’t pretty.

While Khloe has been in almost as many headlines as Kim over the last year, thanks to her rocky relationship with Tristan Thompson and the birth of her daughter True, Vogue editor and Anna Wintour ‘thinks she’s too C-list to be there’.

Khloe, who has nearly 93million Instagram followers, was left to mope home alone while all her sisters – apart from Kourtney Kardashian, who declined her own invitation to stay with Khloe – went to the ball.

A source told Radar Online, ‘Khloe and Kourtney have never been invited to the Met Gala, but Kourtney was invited to this one and chose to stay home with Khloe because she didn’t want to leave her alone.’

Kim, who graces the cover of this month’s American Vogue, also had something to do with Khloe’s snub.

The source continued, ‘Kim lives for the event and she would never want her Kardashian sisters there because that would take the attention away from her.

‘Everyone in the family knows that it is Kim’s night. She literally talks about it all year long.’

Kim has made no secret of her desire to join the A-list crowd over the years and was thrilled to receive her first invite to the Met Gala in 2015.