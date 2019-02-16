Can the real Holly please stand up?





We’re used to seeing Holly Willoughby looking prim and proper, as she co-presents ITV’s This Morning with Phillip Schofield.

And when she’s not doing one of her many day jobs, which includes fronting beauty brands or writing her novels, the 38-year-old is busy being a hands -on mum to her three kids – Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester.

But is the presenter’s polished image just too good to be true?

From her secret vodka stash and cheeky fag breaks, we take a look at the side of Holly fans often don’t get to see…

Holly after dark

Hardly an episode of This Morning goes by where Holly isn’t cooing over a puppy or newborn baby.

But when the clock strikes 10 on a Thursday, and she switches over to ITV2 for Celebrity Juice, she seems to become a whole new person.

Holly doesn’t shy away from getting involved in host Keith Lemon’s raunchy games, some of which have seen her appearing to simulate oral sex on a food item.

On a recent episode, she locked lips with her former co-star Fearne Cotton during a flirty challenge, where they had to pass an olive to one another using just their mouths.

Having cheeky fags

From her perfectly cut hair to her expertly styled outfits, Holly definitely looks the part.

But she has some habits she finds hard to kick, such as smoking.

She’s been spotted several times in the past lighting up at a festival or on a night out, and in 2013, she was seen puffing away during a lunch with ex-Made in Chelsea star Francis Boulle.

Drunken nights

Holly and Phillip are famous for getting a bit plastered once a year at the NTAs.

They even showed up to work in the same clothes from the night before after a win in 2016.

But these wild nights out are more than an annual event for Holly, as she often hits the town with BFFs Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton.

Last month, the girl squad were seen enjoying a 12-hour bender in central London.

As she staggered out of Soho’s Groucho Club, Holly looked miles away from the demure presenter we see on the This Morning sofa.

Secret alcohol binges

Want to know what someone’s really like? Ask a close friend. And Holly’s pal Keith Lemon didn’t hold back when it came to dishing the dirt on her.

The comedian revealed she keeps a bottle of vodka to hand when filming the late-night show.

‘[Holly’s] like an old man with a brown paper bag underneath [her table]. She’s always at it,’ he said on GMB.

He added: ‘She walks round the house with a drip full of booze’ to which host Piers Morgan agreed.

‘It’s true,’ he said. ‘If you have lunch with Holly, you cancel dinner.’

We’d love to hang out with you one night, Holly!