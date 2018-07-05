Wow! Carol McGiffin stuns viewers as she reveals brand new facelift during Loose Women return

The telly presenter was back on the panel after five years

Loose Women viewers were extremely happy on Thursday as Carol McGiffin returned to the panel for the first time in five years, and revealed she’s undergone surgery.

Joining Christine Lampard, Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha on the ITV show, Carol was more than happy to discuss her recent facelift.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

‘I only had it three weeks ago. So if you’re looking at me thinking I look a bit strange, or a bit younger than I did last week, I probably do,’ she said of her face. ‘You need to do some things to make yourself feel normal.’

The 58-year-old went on to discuss her battle with cancer and also explained why she had decided to return to Loose Women after so many years.

More: Loose Women drama! Carol McGiffin throws MAJOR shade at Andrea McLean after she wasn’t invited to her wedding

‘I did Celebrity Big Brother, didn’t win thank god, did alright. Then I got sick, I had breast cancer, I lost my hair and I lost a boob, then I was really ill for about two years getting over it,’ she told the other ladies.

‘I sold my flat in London and I bought a house in France, I spend a lot of time in France and then I had a facelift and then I came back to Loose Women!

‘Like I said, I was feeling ill. I wasn’t actually feeling like there was a lot of point in doing a lot of stuff. When you have cancer, and a lot of people have, and you recover, you have to wait five years before they give you the all clear but even then, there’s no guarantees,’ she added.

‘In my head for about two years I kept thinking, ‘It’s going to come back tomorrow so what’s the point? I might as well not work so then I can just have a good time’. I just couldn’t plan doing anything. I was convinced, it was at the front of my mind, that it was going to come back and that was going to be that.’

Luckily, the cancer hasn’t returned and Carol is now looking forward to getting stuck back into work again.

‘I’m really pleased to be here. I seriously can’t believe it. It feels really odd. It took a lot of getting here actually,’ she said, before adding: ‘I’m really nervous which is odd because I did over a 1000 shows.’

Loose Women fans were certainly chuffed to see Carol back on the panel, and took to Twitter to praise her.

‘Love love love Carol McGiffin being back on @loosewomen feels like she never been away!’ one person wrote, while another added: ‘Wonderful to see Carol Mcgiffin back at loose women. Lots of love and best wishes. Fantastic to have you back. #Loosewomen #NHS #CarolMcgiffin.’

A third person posted: ‘Brilliant to see Carol McGiffin back on LW. Not been the same without her. Wishing her all the best in life.’

Meanwhile, Carol revealed to the panel and those at home that she’s still ‘madly in love’ with her fiancé Mark Cassidy.

‘He’s been absolutely unbelievable. He is amazing. He’s still with me. I’m a nightmare anyway. I don’t how he puts up with me, seriously,’ she laughed.

‘I’m a nightmare. He’s a saint, he really is. He’s not perfect, everyone keeps telling me he’s perfect. I don’t want perfect. We’re still madly in love. It’s great. 10 years next month.’

Great news Carol, we’re happy to have you back!

Taken from our sister site, Woman.