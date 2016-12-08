Karren's had quite the transformation
Karren Brady is back on our screens as she helps Lord Alan Sugar to find his new business partner in the latest series of The Apprentice.
The businesswoman always impresses us with her wealth of experience – but she’s also making our jaws drop with just how much she’s changed over the years!
As our photos below prove, 47-year-old Karren has transformed her look since first coming in to the public eye aged 23 when she became Managing Director of Birmingham City FC.
In fact the mum-of-two seems to keep on getting more and more glamorous as time goes by. Here’s her transformation story in pictures…
Karren starts out as a fresh-faced mogul during the early days of her career and is happily photographed looking very natural in her office at the club grounds.
By 2000 the businesswoman seems to be experimenting with her look a little more and adds a fringe to her hairdo.
In the years that follow Karren’s figure appears to fluctuate and she admits to having issues with her shape.
‘I worry I look posh and fat,’ she tells Radio Times in 2010 after landing her role on The Apprentice.
‘I can’t do anything about posh – I’m accentless – but I’ve spent 20 years battling my weight. Nick Hewer [the other sidekick] and Alan are so fit and slim I look huge in comparison.’
Karren needn’t have worried – at the National Television Awards the entrepreneur cuts a very elegant figure in a chic black and white dress.
Her run of glamorous looks continues over the next few years and she tries out some different touches too, from a Peter Pan collar in 2013 to a striking fascinator when she collects her CBE in 2014.
Appearances aside, Karren is clearly at her most comfortable when she’s working on business matters and beams during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine in 2016 ahead of the new series of The Apprentice.
Have a scroll to see just how much Ms Brady has transformed over the years!
Karren Brady, aged just 23, poses at Birmingham City FC’s grounds after becoming the club’s Managing Director in March 1993
Credit: John Snowdon / Daily Mail /REX/Shutterstock
In August 1994, Karren Brady smiles in her office at Birmingham FC
Credit: Ken Towner / Evening Standard /REX/Shutterstock
Karren Brady models a fringe for an appearance on ITV’s Live Talk in 2000
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
In May 2004 Karren Brady gets glammed up to join husband Paul Peschisolido at a Scope Charity event in London’s Dorchester Hotel
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Ditching her usual business attire for a floral frock, Karren Brady attends the Comfort Prima High Street Fashion Awards in London in September 2007
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
By November 2009 Karren Brady has bagged a role on The Apprentice and gets noticed in a purple dress at the launch of the Sony Ericsson XPERIA X2
Credit: Mikael Buck/REX/Shutterstock
Very chic! In June 2010 Karren Brady cuts a svelte figure in a black dress at the ‘Life After Stroke’ awards in London
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
Karren Brady and husband Paul Peschisolido dress down in April 2011 as they take their dog for a walk on London’s Fulham Road
Credit: Ikon Pictures Ltd./REX/Shutterstock
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
In March 2013 a smiling Karren Brady opens a new outpatient unit at The Holly Private Hospital in Essex
Credit: Richard Barker/REX/Shutterstock
Thanks to her numerous business achievements, Karren Brady is awarded an CBE at Buckingham Palace in March 2014
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
In January 2015 Karren Brady shows up for the Conservative Party Election press conference in London looking very elegant
Credit: Andrew Parsons/REX/Shutterstock
And although she may not be on the panel anymore, Karren has cemented herself as Alan Sugar’s right-hand woman on The Apprentice.
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock