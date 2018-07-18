Wow! Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley shows off her amazing figure in sizzling swimsuit photo

This photo is INCRED

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has been busy enjoying an amazing trip to Portugal.

But the actress couldn’t leave behind the luxurious getaway without treating fans to an amazing swimsuit photo showing off her incredible figure.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-one shared the sexy snap of herself laying down on a towel as she soaks up the sun by the pool in a plunging one-piece.

Hinting at the relaxing time she’s had on holiday, the 34-year-old wrote: ‘Final few rays… A much needed rest. Feeling physically and mentally revived and ready to head home to work/motherhood/grown up stuff. Portugal you’re a beauty. Right! Now! Home to my darling boys please’.

Obviously, it didn’t take long for the star’s 407k followers to comment on the snap, as one gushed: ‘Bloody hell, I mean WOW!!’

‘Just beautiful @auntiecath17 like you always are’, said another, while a third added: ‘You look gorgeous Cath enjoy the rest of your Holiday’.

Catherine – who plays Eva Price in the hit ITV soap – has been at staying at a juicing retreat for the past few days and has been keeping her fans up to date on her time away.

Next to a beautiful photo of the star wearing her gym gear and looking out over her balcony, she wrote: ‘What a place this is!! Much needed break/detox. The most unbelievable surroundings. I don’t want to leave Met the most inspiring, beautiful women here. Feeling like I can take on the world right now’.

This comes after Catherine revealed in December last year that she’ll be moving on from Corrie, as Eva is set to leave Weatherfield very soon.

Speaking about her choice to quit the cobbles, the star – who shares three-year-old son Alfie with her husband Tom Pitford – admitted: ‘Coronation Street has been a dream job for me which is why this was such a difficult decision to leave.

‘Eva has been such fun to play over the last seven years, and who knows, one day she might storm the cobbles of Weatherfield again.

‘In the meantime I’m excited about the future, new acting projects, and spending time with my family.’

Taken from our sister site, Woman.