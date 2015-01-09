WOW! See Kirstie Alley’s weight transformation as she celebrates fitting into a Victoria Beckham dress

Anna Francis

After battling with her fluctuating shape, Kirstie is determined to keep the weight off since shedding 50lbs

Kirstie Alley is no stranger to weight gains and losses, having become notorious for her yo-yoing shape over the years.

But the 63-year-old actress made our jaws drop when we saw her latest transformation after losing a whopping 50lbs. In just NINE months. WOW.

A very slimline Kirstie showed off her incredible bod on US talk show The View on Thursday and looked AMAZING in a tight-fitting Victoria Beckham dress.

Audience members were on their feet cheering as Kirstie entered the studio and we don’t blame them – she looks pretty incred.

‘I just wanna say, you look astounding,’ panellist Rosie O’Donnell summed up everyone’s thoughts when Kirstie joined them for a chat.

Kirstie’s been slimming down with the Jenny Craig weight-loss system since April 2014 and was longing to showcase her newly -velte figure in a snug frock.

She soon discovered there was one little downside to her designer dress though – not being able to walk. Oops.

‘I couldn’t wait to wear and get into a Victoria Beckham dress,’ Kirstie revealed.

‘But you can’t walk! You have to walk like this.’

The actress then demonstrated a penguin-like waddle that she’d had to adopt in her VERY tight outfit – but who cares how you walk when you look that great??

‘I’m a little bit, “Damn you, Victoria Beckham!”‘ she joked after trying to sit down on a high stool in the figure-hugging frock. Not an easy task, it seems.

Following her previous weight battles, Kirstie took a different approach this time and decided to find a method she would really enjoy. She’s combined her diet with cycling and exercise and is determined to keep it up – forever.

‘This is my life and until I’m dead, basically, I am going to keep this weight,’ she told Matt Lauer on America’s The Today Show earlier this week.

‘Instead of the “I lost 50lbs and now I can do whatever I want”. I don’t have that anymore.’

Something tells us that Victoria Beckham dress will be the first of many in slimline Kirstie’s wardrobe…

