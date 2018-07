WOW PICS! Inside Kerry Katona’s luxury mansion will shock you

Kerry's home is full of mayhem!

Kerry Katona might live in a luxurious mansion but, with five children always on the go, sheโ€™s refreshingly laid-back about keeping it pristine.

The Atomic Kitten star, 37, often gives her Instagram fans a glimpse at her East Sussex pad, where all sorts of mayhem unfolds with her kids Molly, 16, Lilly-Sue, 15, Heidi, 11, Max, 10, and Dylan-Jorge, 4.

A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Apr 20, 2018 at 1:12am PDT

Itโ€™s pretty impressive, right?

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Is Kerry Katona and Danniella Westbrook’s friendship a disaster waiting to happen?

Kezzaโ€™s living area is pretty swish and features a vintage jukebox, large plush sofa, a rustic-looking table and big chest of drawers, plus a very cosy looking beanbag!

The mum-of-five isnโ€™t afraid to let it get a wee bit messy though and happily showed off the washing on a clothes rack when she filmed DJ CYCLING around the room and through the kitchen.

Speaking of the kitchen, thatโ€™s pretty snazzy too and comes complete with modern white cabinets, silver appliances and a whopping FOUR ovens.

The rooms open up onto a sprawling garden through large glass doors.

The kids love to have fun in the spacious lounge.

And the dog too!

Even the hallway is quite jazzy and features a silver table where Kerry keeps a framed photo with the kids – awww.

And when she needs to get a way from it all, Kerry can retreat to her bedroom which she frequently gives a glimpse of through her mirror selfies.

Her boudoir also has plenty of wardrobe space and lots of room for the kids to join her. DJ seems to be a fan of the TV at the end of Kezzaโ€™s bed!

Swish or what?

Kerry has lived alone with the kids since she split from third husband George Kay last year.

In recent months sheโ€™s focused on getting fit and now seems to be feeling more positive than ever.

Earlier this year the busy mum confessed that sheโ€™d even given herself a BAN on men and sex – though has still received plenty of offers.

โ€˜Iโ€™ve not had sex for a year,โ€™ Kerry told The Sun in April. โ€˜Iโ€™d love to get my leg over but I donโ€™t want a relationship.

โ€˜I get chatted up a lot by men in their 20s. It does wonders for my ego and I wouldnโ€™t rule out a toyboy, but I donโ€™t want anything serious right now.โ€™