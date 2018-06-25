WOW PICS! Inside Kerry Katona’s luxury mansion will shock you

Kerry's home is full of mayhem!

Kerry Katona might live in a luxurious mansion but, with five children always on the go, she’s refreshingly laid-back about keeping it pristine.

The Atomic Kitten star, 37, often gives her Instagram fans a glimpse at her East Sussex pad, where all sorts of mayhem unfolds with her kids Molly, 16, Lilly-Sue, 15, Heidi, 11, Max, 10, and Dylan-Jorge, 4.

Kezza’s living area is pretty swish and features a vintage jukebox, large plush sofa, a rustic-looking table and big chest of drawers, plus a very cosy looking beanbag!

The mum-of-five isn’t afraid to let it get a wee bit messy though and happily showed off the washing on a clothes rack when she filmed DJ CYCLING around the room and through the kitchen.

Speaking of the kitchen, that’s pretty snazzy too and comes complete with modern white cabinets, silver appliances and a whopping FOUR ovens.

The rooms open up onto a sprawling garden through large glass doors.

And when she needs to get a way from it all, Kerry can retreat to her bedroom which she frequently gives a glimpse of through her mirror selfies.

Her boudoir also has plenty of wardrobe space and lots of room for the kids to join her. DJ seems to be a fan of the TV at the end of Kezza’s bed!

Kerry has lived alone with the kids since she split from third husband George Kay last year.

In recent months she’s focused on getting fit and now seems to be feeling more positive than ever.

Earlier this year the busy mum confessed that she’d even given herself a BAN on men and sex – though has still received plenty of offers.

‘I’ve not had sex for a year,’ Kerry told The Sun in April. ‘I’d love to get my leg over but I don’t want a relationship.

‘I get chatted up a lot by men in their 20s. It does wonders for my ego and I wouldn’t rule out a toyboy, but I don’t want anything serious right now.’