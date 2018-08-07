From kitten to lioness!
Kerry Katona is best known for her time in girl band, Atomic Kitten. She joined the group when she was just 18-years-old and went on to have a string of top hits including our fave ‘Whole Again’ that went to number one in 18 countries!
A few weeks before the release of the number one hit, Kerry left Atomic Kitten to concentrate on being a mum to her first daughter Molly. At the time she was married to Westlife star Brian McFadden and the pair were the ultimate celeb couple.
They went on to have another daughter Lily-Sue a year later but the fairytale didn’t last. By 2004 Brian had filed for divorce and this triggered a series of ups and downs for Kerry.
Kerry’s life then went on a bit of a rollercoster ride. She won the nations heart during her time in the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle and went on to win the series in 2004.
By 2008 she declared herself bankrupt after failing to pay her very large tax bill. But that didn’t stop her. In true Kerry Katona style she brushed herself off and got back to work. There were TV shows, tell-all books and even an advertisement contract with frozen food store, Iceland.
By 2013 she had filed for bankruptcy AGAIN and lost a lot of her lucrative contracts in the mean time. The mother of five to Molly, 15, Lilly-Sue, 14, Heidi, 10, nine-year-old Max and four year old Dylan-George still didn’t give up though.
Fastforward to 2018 and the blonde bombshell’s looking better than ever. After a successful reunion tour with the Atomic Kittens, regular presenting slots on Loose Women and a tough gym routine it seems the northern lass is on top again and we hope she stays there.
Now let’s rewind to the start and take a look at her amazing transformation!
Words by Leanne Carr.
Kerry Katona 2000
Look at this little Atomic Kitten. Fresh faced and just starting her singing career.
Kerry Katona 2002
Wow! Where did they come from?
Kerry Katona 2003
Tut tut Kerry. Her Atomic Kitten days are over and the pop princess image starts to slip.
Kerry Katona 2004
Putting on a brave face for Lilly-Sue after the split from her husband, Westlife singer, Brian McFadden.
Kerry Katona 2004
Kerry took part in ‘Celebrity Stars in Their Eyes.’ Can you guess who she is?
Kerry Katona 2004
Ewwwww! She was so brave during the ‘I’m a Celeb’ trials.
Kerry Katona 2004
And the public agreed with us. So much so, that she was crowned Queen of the Jungle in series three!
Kerry Katona 2005
She went to the dark side to collect her award for ‘Mum of the year’.
Kerry Katona 2005
We think Kerry looks stunning in this shot taken from her tongue in cheek programme ‘My Fair Kerry’ where she was taught how to act more like a lady!
Kerry Katona 2005
It didn’t take long for her to slip back into her ladette behaviour.
Kerry Katona 2008
Workaholic Kerry looks very pregnant and a little exhausted during the premiere of her fly on the wall documentary ‘Crazy in Love’ filmed with her second husband Mark Croft.
Kerry Katona 2009
Sadly her marriage to Mark only lasted two years which she was visibly upset by.
Kerry Katona 2010
New hair, new woman. Once again Kerry bounces back from her troubles and wows in this barley there dress.
Kerry Katona 2012
Back on the stage with Atomic Kitten. She couldn’t keep away for too long.
Kerry Katona 2013
Showing off a new tattoo. The pop princess has gone as she reveals a more rock chick look during the Arqiva Radio Awards.
Kerry Katona 2015
Atomic Kitten performed a concert at G-A-Y and they didn’t disappoint.
Kerry Katona 2017
The Atomic Kitten ladies are back in full force touring the country.
Kerry Katona 2018
Kerry looked stunning for OK! Magazine’s 25th anniversary party.
Kerry Katona 2018
Looking better than ever, showing off her amazing figure to the Loose Women.
Kerry Katona 2018
Back to her blonde locks and looking the healthiest and happiest she’s been for a long time!
