From kitten to lioness!

Kerry Katona is best known for her time in girl band, Atomic Kitten. She joined the group when she was just 18-years-old and went on to have a string of top hits including our fave ‘Whole Again’ that went to number one in 18 countries!

A few weeks before the release of the number one hit, Kerry left Atomic Kitten to concentrate on being a mum to her first daughter Molly. At the time she was married to Westlife star Brian McFadden and the pair were the ultimate celeb couple.

They went on to have another daughter Lily-Sue a year later but the fairytale didn’t last. By 2004 Brian had filed for divorce and this triggered a series of ups and downs for Kerry.

Kerry’s life then went on a bit of a rollercoster ride. She won the nations heart during her time in the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle and went on to win the series in 2004.

By 2008 she declared herself bankrupt after failing to pay her very large tax bill. But that didn’t stop her. In true Kerry Katona style she brushed herself off and got back to work. There were TV shows, tell-all books and even an advertisement contract with frozen food store, Iceland.

By 2013 she had filed for bankruptcy AGAIN and lost a lot of her lucrative contracts in the mean time. The mother of five to Molly, 15, Lilly-Sue, 14, Heidi, 10, nine-year-old Max and four year old Dylan-George still didn’t give up though.

Fastforward to 2018 and the blonde bombshell’s looking better than ever. After a successful reunion tour with the Atomic Kittens, regular presenting slots on Loose Women and a tough gym routine it seems the northern lass is on top again and we hope she stays there.

Now let’s rewind to the start and take a look at her amazing transformation!

Words by Leanne Carr.