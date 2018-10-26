This Little Mix lady is looking incredible...

Blimey, have you see the latest pictures of Little Mix‘s Leigh-Anne Pinnock? Dammmmn girl! She looks amazing.

The 27-year-old has recently announced the release of her fifth album with bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And success certainly looks good on her, as the popstar’s been looking INCRED over on Instagram, not to mention the new video for Woman Like Me…

But while she might be an all round style queen now, Leigh-Anne has certainly changed over the years. Who remembers her all fresh -faced and cute when Little Mix stormed the X Factor and went on to win in 2011?

SEE LITTLE MIX JESY NELSON’S WEIGHT LOSS STORY IN PICTURES

Take a trip down memory lane and check out Leigh-Anne’s amazing transformation over the years…