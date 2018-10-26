This Little Mix lady is looking incredible...
Blimey, have you see the latest pictures of
‘s Little Mix ? Dammmmn girl! She looks amazing. Leigh-Anne Pinnock
The 27-year-old has recently announced the release of her fifth album with bandmates
Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson.
And success certainly looks good on her, as the popstar’s been looking INCRED over on Instagram, not to mention the
new video for Woman Like Me…
But while she might be an all round style queen now, Leigh-Anne has certainly changed over the years. Who remembers her all fresh -faced and cute when Little Mix stormed the X Factor and went on to win in 2011?
Take a trip down memory lane and check out Leigh-Anne’s amazing transformation over the years…
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: October 2011
Little Mix perform on The X Factor, where they first met and were formed. They were mentored by Tulisa and later went on to win the show, beating One Direction.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: November 2011
Leigh-Anne and Little Mix talk about their hopes for X Factor success on ITVs Lorraine.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: December 2011
Leigh-Anne is all smiles while backstage on The X Factor.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: April 2012
Little Mix perform at London’s O2.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: August 2012
Leigh-Anne wows the crowd while in Ipswich.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: February 2013
If we had abs this good we’d be smiling too! Leigh-Anne looks fab as Little Mix perform in Cardiff, Wales.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: June 2013
Little Mix are seen outside the BBC studios in London and once again Leigh-Anne looks amazing.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: November 2013
Leigh-Anne shows off her killer abs when Little Mix perform on The X Factor.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: March 2014
Little Mix popped into ITVs This Morning to talk about their chart success on both sides of the Atlantic and their African trip for Sport Relief.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: June 2014
Leigh-Anne pulls on some oh-so-sexy leathers as Little Mix perform at the Britain’s Got Talent final.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: October 2014
The Little Mix ladies, Leigh-Anne and Jade Thirlwall, arrive to see a show at London Fashion week.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: May 2015
Leigh-Anne has a date night with Jordan Kiffin at the Fancy Kids launch event, London and looks as gorgeous as ever.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: July 2015
With temperatures close on 100 degrees, a latex clad Little Mix took to the stage at G-A-Y to perform their new single ‘Black Magic’. Still looking smokin’ Leigh-Anne!
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: November 2015
The Little Mix star looks stunning at the Collars & Coats Gala Ball in London’s Battersea.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: December 2015
Leigh-Anne turns a few heads when she walks the red carpet at the BBC Music Awards in Birmingham. Nice bum!
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: March 2016
Leigh-Anne performs in Cardiff on stage with the Little Mix girls and blows the crowd away with this phenomenal outfit.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: June 2016
The Little Mix star soaks up the sun in Ibiza and we mean like, WOW, Leigh-Anne! Just check out that body! The singer reportedly split from her three-year boyfriend, Jordan Kiffin, earlier that month.
Credit: Rex
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: September 2016
Leigh-Anne looks amazing as she attends the Julien MacDonald show at London Fashion Week in 2016.
Credit: LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/REX/Shutte
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: August 2017
Keeping things casual, the Little Mix star wears summer chic at V Festival in August 2017. Who said double denim doesn’t work?
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: February 2017
Leigh-Anne kills it on the red carpet at the Brits in 2017. This unusual dress certainly gets heads turning.
Credit: Joanne Davidson/REX/Shutterstock
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: September 2017
Leigh-Anne spends her birthday at a VIP party in London with the rest of the Little Mix ladies. And she even designs her own dress!
Credit: Stephen Coke/REX/Shutterstock
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: February 2018
Leigh-Anne makes her red carpet debut with hunky football playing boyfriend Andre Grey.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: September 2018
Wow! The star gets tongues wagging with this unusual outfit during London Fashion Week.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock: October 2018
She keeps things bright at the Attitube Awards with best pal Jade Thirlwall earlier this month.
Credit: James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock