Want to see Katie Price when she was au natural? Look no further...
If we were to have pound for every cosmetic procedure Katie Price has ever had, we’d be very rich indeed!
From boob jobs to new noses and face lifts, the mum-of five is constantly changing her look and once described her body as ‘patchwork quilt’ but that’s never stopped her having a nip here and a tuck there.
READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS
More: Katie Price snubs latest drama as she reveals adorable family news with sweet photo of kids: ‘Proud moment!’
And now the former glamour model has reportedly gone under the knife again, with sources claiming she took off to Turkey yesterday to indulge in a tummy tuck, lipo and bum implants.
‘Katie has been self-conscious about her looks recently, and despite joining a gym, she hasn’t got the results she wanted,’ a friend told the Sun.
‘Katie’s booked a whole series of procedures in Turkey, which she wants to have before flying back in time to pick up Princess and Junior after school on Friday.
‘She’s telling people to “say goodbye to her old face” as she’s getting a new one and has talked a lot about getting bum implants too.’
But it looks like not everyone is a big fan of 40-year-old KP’s changing appearance, as the insider added: ‘Her mum Amy and boyfriend Kris [Boyson] will be furious at her, but when Katie’s got something in her head, there is no stopping her.’
So, how much has she changed already? Check out our timeline dating right back to 1995…
Katie Price: 1995
Credit: Jacqui Andrews/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: 1996
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: 1997
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: 1998
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: February 1999
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: 2000
Credit: LEWIS DONES/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: May 2001
Credit: Bruce Adams/Daily Mail/REX/Shutt
Katie Price: March 2002
Credit: Alan Davidson/Silverhub/REX/Shut
Katie Price: November 2003
Credit: Alan Davidson/Silverhub/REX/Shut
Katie Price: March 2004
Credit: Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: January 2004
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: February 2005
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: October 2005
Credit: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: July 2006
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: March 2007
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: November 2008
Credit: Geoffrey Swaine/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: January 2010
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: March 2010
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: July 2010
Credit: Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: December 2010
Credit: Startraks Photo/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: January 2011
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: April 2011
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: July 2011
Credit: McPix Ltd/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: January 2012
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: April 2012
Credit: Rotello/MCP/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: March 2012
Credit: Ray Tang/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: June 2012
Credit: Steve Meddle/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: September 2012
Credit: Nikos Vinieratos/REX/Shutterstoc
Katie Price: November 2012
Credit: Ross McDairmant Photography/REX/
Katie Price: February 2013
Credit: Rotello/MCP/Photofab/REX/Shutter
Katie Price: July 2013
Credit: Geoffrey Robinson/REX/Shuttersto
Katie Price: November 2013
Credit: Graham Stone/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: February 2014
Credit: Alan Davidson/Silverhub/REX/Shut
Katie Price: June 2014
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: February 2015
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: June 2015
Credit: Rex Features
Katie Price: October 2015
Katie Price: January 2016
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: May 2016
Credit: Channel 5 Up Late With Rylan
Katie Price: January 2017
Credit: Instagram
Katie Price: May 2017
Credit: Instagram
Katie Price: August 2017
Credit: ITV
Katie Price: October 2017
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: December 2017
Credit: ITV
Katie Price: January 2018
Credit: FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: February 2018
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: March 2018
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: July 2018
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: January 2019
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: January 2019
Credit: Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Katie Price: April 2019
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock