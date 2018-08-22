Let us just pick our jaw up from the floor...

Scott Maslen’s EastEnders character, Jack Branning, has always been a bit of a heart-throb around Albert Square. And – after seeing the actor’s recent body transformation – we’d say Scott more than ticks that box now too.

The 47-year-old is in incredible shape after committing to the ATHLEAN-X training regime – a 90 day workout and nutrition plan created by Jeff Cavaliere.

And, it was Scott’s co-star Tamzin Outhwaite that shared the eye-watering snap of topless Scott – leaving fans in awe of his bulging biceps.

Having just returned from holiday with his wife, Estelle Rubio, Tamzin jokingly wrote: ‘What have you done to him @estellerubiomusic ? @realscottmaslenWas your holiday a boot camp? ‘

His wife, Estelle – who he married back in 2008 – hinted that he’s Mr. Motivator when it comes to fitness.

‘He is the bootcamp! Working us all… need another holiday now!’ she replied.

And Tamzin wasn’t the only one who couldn’t believe how good Scott looks at the moment.

One fan wrote: ‘That is not Jack Branning,’ Another said: ‘Flipping heck bud, looking a bit ripped there.’

Scott’s body transformation comes eight years after he last scooped the Sexiest Male award at the British Soap Awards.

At the time, he said: ‘It’s a bit of a result for us older guys. As a bloke, you sit there thinking the only sort of guys who turn women’s heads are the young, chiselled, buffed blokes you see in the gym – not slightly more worn-out guys like me.’

But, while he was feeling proud of defending his title for the second year running, he said his mates were going to have a field day.

‘My mates just rip me to pieces about it and give me loads of grief.’

We reckon you could win a whole trophy cabinet now, Scott!