WTF?! Death hoaxes: 10 celebrities we thought were dead

Finding out your favourite celebrities have died through social media is traumatising - especially if it turns out to be a death hoax!

This week, Axl Rose became the latest celebrity to be declared dead by the internet.

A false article mocked up to look like an official report claimed that the Guns N’ Roses frontman had been found dead in his West Hollywood home on Tuesday morning – and even included a fabricated quote from the police.

To calm his panicked fans around the world, Axl joked on Twitter: ‘If I’m dead do I still have to pay taxes?’

And a month ago, a fresh (and false) rumour Macaulay Culkin had passed away came just seven months after another death hoax had been quashed.

Fans of the Home Alone star posted emotional tributes online, clearly devastated after hearing about his fabricated passing. ‘Oh no Macaulay Culkin is dead man I loved Richie Rich,’ Tweeted one user. Another said: ‘Can’t believe this. Remember going up town with my dad to watch Home Alone in the cinema RIP Kevin xx’

The report about Macaulay Culkin stated he was found dead Friday afternoon in his Manhattan apartment after police responded to a wellness check requested by a family member.

‘”At least one occupant of the Manhattan apartment confirmed the apartment belongs to Macaulay but police have not confirmed the man’s identity at this time.

‘The apartment was exceptionally clean and we found no signs of abuse or foul-play so we are depending on the coroner to make a final ruling of what happened here today,” said Det. James Patterson, of the Manhattan Police Department,’ the hoax statement added.

Similar pranks like the one played on Axl and Macaulay have plagued the internet since its invention – and whether they are true or not – have the potential to go viral within minutes. All it takes is one Tweet about a celebrity being injured or in danger and suddenly there’s an obituary!

Louis Boroditsky