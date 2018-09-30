What will Ayda say?!

Cheryl is set to make her musical comeback with a prime time slot on this year’s X Factor.

The mother-of-one is usually sat behind the judging panel, but this time she’ll be the one being judged. Uh oh!

Chezza, 35, will take to the stage during one of the live shows in November to perform her new single Love Made Me Do It.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Liam Payne headed for SHOCK career move as ex Cheryl is finally set to speak out on their split

The song is said to be about her painful split with One Direction star Liam Payne, whom she shares one-year-old son Bear with.

‘Inevitably, all of the big TV shows have been fighting to get Cheryl’s first performance as it will be a huge ratings winner,’ a source told The Sun.

‘But she has decided to remain loyal to The X Factor rather than give the exclusive to its rival, BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

‘And Cheryl will be pulling out all of the stops to make sure that this is one of her most talked-about performances to date,’ the insider added.

However, the expletive-ridden song will need to be altered in order to fit in with the ITV show’s family-friendly tone.

Cheryl reportedly sings about how she’s a ‘sucker’ as she ‘falls in love’ with ‘every f***er’.

‘Cheryl will perform the radio-friendly version, rather than having some of her lyrics bleeped out,’ the source said.

The former Girls Aloud singer split with Liam, 25, in July this year, shortly after their son Bear’s first birthday.

According to reports, Cheryl is feeling ‘sad and lonely’ as she adjusts to life as a single parent.

‘Friends know the collapse of her relationship was painful and she never expected to end up as a single parent,’ a source told Closer magazine.

‘They wouldn’t be surprised if there were times when she felt lonely and sad that things hadn’t worked out the way she planned,’ they added.

With the exception of a joint statement at the time, Cheryl has remained tight-lipped on her break-up with Liam. Could The X Factor be her chance to have her say?!