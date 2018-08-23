Uh-oh, there's already trouble...

X Factor fans have been given a first glimpse at the 2018 series in a teaser trailer – and it looks like the new judges are already causing trouble for Simon Cowell.

An advert for the show aired last night showing Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson in action alongside Simon at the auditions and they seemed to be a hit with the audience.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: X Factor judge Simon Cowell at war with Strictly Come Dancing bosses over THIS celebrity…

But Robbie, 44, left Simon fuming when he pinched the music mogul’s favourite catchphrase to praise a contestant.

The Let Me Entertain You star was seen telling the hopeful: ‘I don’t like it… I love it!’

Fans of the show will know that this is a common phrase of Simon’s and he was NOT happy about it being stolen.

‘That’s. My. Line!’ the 58-year-old shouted as he slammed his hands on the table. Awkward!

Does this mean we can expect fireworks between Simon and Robbie this series? It’ll certainly be interesting to watch!

Meanwhile Robbie’s wife Ayda, 39, seemed to be enjoying herself as she enthusiastically told one singer: ‘That was off the chain!’

But the judges have also had to deal with some less tuneful acts, prompting Simon to stick his fingers in his ears at one point.

And Louis, 26, was a bit shocked by one contestant and admitted to them: ‘It just wasn’t my cup of tea. I’m a little bit scared of you!’

It’s been revealed that the show is set to hit our screens on 1 September at 8pm on ITV, so get it down in your diaries, people!

Here’s a little teaser of what to expect…

Whilst the auditions process looks to be following the usual format, there’s reportedly a twist lined up for the brutal Six Chair Challenge this year – eek.

Each judge has to pick six contestants from each category during the stage but, according to The Sun, this time around they’ll each have a ‘Golden X’ button which they can press to guarantee a contestant goes through to Judges’ Houses.

It’s also been claimed that Simon will take charge of the Girls category, Louis will have the Boys, Ayda gets the Over 30s and Robbie manages the Groups – exciting!