X Factor star Chico rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke aged 47

X Factor star Chico has sadly suffered a stroke aged 47.

The singer – who found fame on the show back in 2005 – was rushed to hospital and remains under the care of medical staff, with his representative admitting it had come as a ‘great shock’.

‘We can confirm that Chico has sadly suffered a stroke,’ Chico’s publicist told The Mirror. ‘This has been a great shock to Chico, his wife and their two children, also his close friends and family.

‘We thank you in advance for giving Chico and the family some privacy at this time. Chico is now undergoing further tests and further statements will be released shortly.’

Chico, whose real name is Yousseph Slimani, has been married to wife Daniyela Rakic since 2008.

The star entered the public eye after appearing on The X Factor in 2005, where he managed to remain in the competition until just three weeks before the final.

He went on to have a No1 hit with his memorable single It’s Chico Time.

In 2012 Chico became a contestant on Dancing On Ice and reached the final where he came in third place with skating partner Jodeyne Higgins.

The dad-of-two eventually founded his own fitness brand called Block Fit.

Two years ago Chico appeared with other former X Factor stars on This Morning and spoke about how important it is to use the experience wisely.

‘The X Factor was what I call a conveyer belt syndrome,’ he said. ‘You have such a short space to make it happen and it’s the perfect platform to use.’

The singer also had some words of advice for future contestants on the show.

‘Be yourself and don’t pick songs out of your range,’ Chico recommended. ‘Pick ones that make you sound good.

‘In my days [on the show], you had the choice.’

Here at Now we’re sending our love and best wishes to Chico and his family.