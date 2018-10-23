The contestants are being watched 24/7

This year’s X Factor hopefuls are currently living together in an £8 million mansion, complete with an indoor pool, huge open plan kitchen, and enormous cinema with an integrated audio and video system.

But while the thought of a part-ay might seem like a good idea in their new digs, contestants won’t be able to get up to much of that, as bosses are enforcing a drinking ban throughout the house.

According to an insider, this year’s contestants risk being booted out of the competition if they break the show’s strict alcohol ban.

And they’re also forbidden from having sex in the 10-bedroom home, with onsite security guards making regular sweeps to ensure that the rules are being followed.

CCTV has been installed and there will be a team keeping an eye 24/7 from a two-bedroom flat at the bottom of the mansion’s garden.

And if they catch anybody breaking the rules, the contestant(s) will be kicked out with ‘no second chances.’ A source revealed: ‘The rules are very clear and there’ll be no boozy parties – in fact no parties of any kind. ‘Sex is also not allowed. The contestants are there to work – not to live it up like pop stars because they haven’t made it yet.