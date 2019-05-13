The former wild child won't be having any more crazy nights out!

X factor rebel Frankie Cocozza revealed he’d welcomed his first child with his wife Bianca at the weekend.

The 26-year-old singer took to social media to reveal the news he’d become a dad to a little boy.

Along with an adorable black and white picture, holding his newborn in his arms, he wrote: ‘You’re in for one hell of a ride son. You’ll be absolutely fine because you’re half your mother.’

So cute!

Frankie – who now lives in Australia with Bianca – then revealed his little boy’s name as he shared a snap of the newborn sleeping.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star – who is named after both his father and grandfather – wrote: ‘Frankie the fourth x.’

The happy news came just a week after Frankie and Bianca celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary.

Bianca took to Instagram, posting a throwback wedding snap, and wrote: ‘This day 1 yr ago! Now we wait for our baby boy love u, happy anniversary.’

Last May, Frankie and Bianca tied the knot in a small Brighton ceremony, and announced the news with a surprise picture.

Then, just six months later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, as he took to Instagram to share a snap of their ultrasound.

Tagging his wife, Frankie simply captioned the post: ‘Ecstatic.’

Frankie previously dated Ex On The Beach star Charlotte Dawson, after the pair met while filming Celebs Go Dating, but the relationship fizzled out soon after the series ended.

At the end of January, Bianca uploaded a photo of her sitting on a motorbike with Frankie.

The caption read: ‘We’re getting hitched!!!! Cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you, you AMAZING beautiful human, I LOVE you unconditionally & Eternally #biankie.’

This means Frankie must have met Bianca somewhere between October and the new year – unless they were acquainted before he appeared on Celebs Go Dating.