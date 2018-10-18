The contestants have moved into their swanky new house

After making it through the auditions, keeping their cool during that dreaded Six Chair Challenge and impressing their mentors at Judges’ Houses – this year’s X Factor finalists are finally ready to take on the live shows.

And as the competition continues to heat up, the singing hopefuls have well and truly cemented their place by moving into a swanky new house together.

But while the £7million London mansion is kitted out with all the latest mod cons, apparently the owners have also added a very important safety measure this time around in the form of a ‘panic room’.

Now, we know what you’re thinking… what on earth is a panic room? Well, according to The Sun, the contestants will be able to use the specially-designed space in case there are any intruders in the property.

And by intruders, they probably mean screaming fans trying to get a selfie with boyband Vibe 5.

As well as a safety zone, the huge property – which will be home to the likes of Anthony Russell, Danny Tetley and duo Misunderstood – also boasts ten bedrooms, an indoor pool and a cinema room.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also five reception rooms, five bathrooms, a conservatory and a basement spanning the entire bottom floor. We’re not jealous at all…

This comes after it was revealed Simon Cowell would be scrapping one vital element of the the X Factor live shows this year.

In 2017, contestants were voted off instantly without the judges decision or deadlock, but after low ratings, the Big Boss has decided to go back to the traditional way of doing things.

This means the artists will be performing on the Saturday before the least popular act will be thrown into a sing off and deadlock during the results show on Sundays.