This lady wants to relaunch her career...

The days might be shorter and the weather colder, but there is one good thing about the end of summer – yup, I’m A Celebrity is very nearly back.

While ITV recently announced Holly Willoughby will be replacing Ant McPartlin as host of the show alongside Declan Donnelly, the celebrity line up is being kept under-wraps.

Obviously, that hasn’t stopped us all having a good ol’ gossip about who might be slipping into a pair of those very flattering red shorts this year.

And the latest star who’s rumoured to be joining the popular ITV show is former X Factor runner up Fleur East.

Fleur lost out to Ben Heanow in the final of the singing show back in 2014, and was reportedly ‘dropped’ by Simon Cowell’s record company Syco just last year.

At the time, a source told MailOnline: ‘Fleur had some great times with Syco but it was felt by both sides now was the time to go down different paths. She will always remain a friend of the label – because everyone’s really fond of her.’

But the 30-year-old might be turning her hand to another reality show as insiders are backing Fleur to be a huge hit with viewers.

‘Fleur was one of the most loved X Factor contestants in recent years, so she is bound to be a hit with ­audiences’, a source told The Sun.

‘She’s part of the ITV family. The relationship is already there and they are just negotiating a deal at the moment.’

And it looks like the popstar is keen to get back in the studio, as the source continued: ‘Fleur really wants to try to relaunch her music career in early 2019, so she feels like this is a great way to get her name back out there again.

‘She knows she has been out of the spotlight for a while but wants people to see who she really is on the show.’

Fleur hasn’t done much to dampen rumours as she shared a very cryptic message earlier this week teasing some ‘exciting projects’.

‘Kisses to all my supporters out there!’, she wrote on Instagram, before adding: ‘Got some exciting projects coming up- been working hard! How are you all doing?’ Interesting…

This comes after it was revealed 42-year-old Ant would be taking a break from the show, following his drink drive charge earlier this year.

This Morning star Holly, 37, will be stepping in until Ant returns to the spotlight in 2019.

