Dannii Minogue: I’d like Kate Middleton to wear a Project D wedding dress

X Factor judge Dannii Minogue reckons Prince William's fiancée Kate Middleton would look good in her designs

Dannii Minogue wants Kate Middleton to wear one of her Project D dresses when she marries Prince William.

The X Factor judge reckons the bride-to-be could do justice to her outfits.

‘I love Kate Middleton,’ explains Dannii, 39. ‘Could you imagine that? Kate Middleton chooses a Project D wedding dress.’

Dannii also hopes to convince other celebs to model her designs.

‘I love Heidi Klum – always have,’ she tells the Sunday Mirror.

‘I would have killed to have had Heidi in my black sequin dress with a pregnancy bump.’

Kate and Prince William, both 28, will get married on 29 April 2011.

