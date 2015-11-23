Will Olly Murs and Caroline Flack get together?

Looks like the flirting has been turned up a notch between X Factor co-presenters Olly Murs and Caroline Flack, as Olly just couldn’t stop giving Caroline kisses during both the Saturday AND Sunday night shows.

Yes, he may have been promoting his new single ‘Kiss Me’, which he performed live, but this didn’t stop eagle-eyed fans from noticing that the pair seemed to be enjoying the stunt a BIT much.

Do we spy sexual tension?

Kissing her on the cheek and face throughout the show, Olly caused fans to speculate whether he was going to go in for the full snog. Even TOWIE’s Bobby Norris was cheering him on.

His hilarious antics and fantastic performance were an impressive comeback after THAT awks moment on last week’s show when he revealed Monica Michael’s elimination too early.

The heated moments also demonstrated that Olly has a lot of female fans lusting after him. Some territorial…

And some with VERY questionable priorities.

https://twitter.com/annablaake/status/668528202311143424

Some fans were even telling Caroline off for rejecting Olly’s advances. Uh oh!

But more romantic fans thought they saw the writing on the wall for this flirtatious pair…

Meanwhile, others were suffering from a hilarious misunderstanding of Olly’s lyrics. Hilarious!

https://twitter.com/Toshho/status/668527301030780928

The plots thickens. Later, poor Olly was made to snog a toothy fish on The Xtra Factor, which cut his lip. Ouch! But afterwards, he spilled some saucy information that he had once had a snog in Simon Cowell’s dressing room when the judge wasn’t there. Ooo-er! Could this be further prove of a ‘Colly’ relationship?

Watch this space for updates on Caroline and Olly’s flirtation!