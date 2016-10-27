Bosses have since denied the claims

From the Jukebox landing on Fright Night for the weekend of Halloween to Honey G‘s continued success: The X Factor has been hit with more than it’s fair share of fix’ allegations this year. Now former contestant Ryan Ruckledge has hit out of the show.

In shock claims – that bosses have since vigorously denied – the Big Brother star claims that a producer offered to get him through to the finals after they had a FLING together!

The wannabe, who lost out during the judges houses stage, labelled the show ‘fixed’.

Talking to the Daily Star, he said: ‘I was dating one of the producers for the show which no one knew and I was told he would be able to get me far in the competition even though I couldn’t sing.

‘He begged me to be with him and told me he would get me to the lives because they have input on what acts go through to what stage.’

However, ITV bosses have strongly denied the claims. A spokesperson said: ‘Acts are chosen on the merit of their audition in front of the judges and we don’t believe there is any substance to these claims.’

Yikes! Fame-hungry Ryan has appeared on the show before: first as part of an atrocious double-act and then as a solo singer.

He was eventually booted off the show after appearing drunk at the Judges’ houses phase. He appeared on this year’s series of Big Brother, where he hooked up with runner-up Hughie Maughan.

Eek! This must be the most controversial The X Factor series to date!